“To My Son on September 15th” by Mike Bove

Mike Bove

TO MY SON ON SEPTEMBER 15TH

It matters that your grandfather is dead.

My father, who spoke to you as equal

and let you help refinish furniture

and hunt for sea glass. It matters

tonight when I find you crying in bed

with his photo. We talk, and when that fails

I try the only other thing I know:

we go outside to walk the dog and watch

the leaves twitch with moon. I see the stars.

Your grandfather taught me about the stars , I say,

and right then we see a bright tail flare and fade.

You tell me it’s your grandfather who heard us

talking, and your sobs call the dog to nose your hand.

Later, your voice is whisper when I tuck you in.

It was him , you say, that shooting star.

It wasn’t. But I can’t bear to say it, so I hold you

until goodnight, and afterward I consider the sky

and its voices, words shared with my father

before he died, the movement of space, pushing

corners of our universe together, pulling others apart.

He didn’t hear us. He couldn’t have, but

in my room much later, the house asleep, the sky

above, I move to the window and watch, because

what do I really know about anything?

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

Mike Bove: “These days, I write more and more poems about memories and small parts of my days. There’s plenty of big things going on in the world right now; I like paying attention to things that feel a bit smaller.”

