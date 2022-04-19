“The Poet Visits Me in Spring” by Julia B. Levine

Julia B. Levine

THE POET VISITS ME IN SPRING

After the birds bed down

and the carpenter bees

come out to work, we drink red wine

on my porch. She says the moon

is moving fast as a racecar

though of course from here

we can’t see it any better

than we can see the faraway

villagers drink from puddles,

step over the dead

fallen in their streets. The poet

tells me a story

about her terrible past,

but my mind circles around

that newborn lamb I saw

on a ranch last week. I can’t stop it.

I keep seeing that little runt

wobbling up, bleating, tail wagging

as she scents the ewe,

only to be butted away again.

And again. The heftier twin

allowed the teat. And I’m thinking

it was the lamb’s hope

that was hardest to see,

how each time she rose up,

she rose into the certainty

that milk would fall

like manna from the sheep’s

undercarriage, its dark

and wooly sky.

Now, at dusk, the poet

compliments my garden

with its wild weeds

and bolting kale, and of course

she’s right, it matters,

these brief explosions of seed

and the ripening of the petals

into perfume, even that runt

cast away to die,

while the living lamb walks

with the ewe through fields

of meadow barley and bleached

sheep bones shaken out like salt.

And of course the poet’s baby

that died in an accident

too horrible to repeat—

that matters too,

the way the world can break

the twinned lives of a soul

too early, so that only half

stays here on earth,

while the other is set free,

though strung between them,

there will always be a line

troubled by their vacancy.

Perhaps that is how a door

like the moon opens

in the poet, where the dead

walk in, ask her

to pick up her pen.

I love how we both

believe it matters what we think

in a poem. Because

outside the kingdom of the page,

what can we do? How else

might her little boy and that lamb

find each other, while the moon

goes on speeding

to that faraway country?

How else pause the war

for one night, so the villagers

might slip from their cellars

into the glittered shatter

of stars? Just one night.

They’ve forgotten

how it feels to stand

under all this luminous

silence. To look

at the fine wool

that, for weeks now,

has fallen like snow

over their dead

to keep them warm.

—from Poets Respond

April 19, 2022

Julia B. Levine: “Recent news of the horrific treatment of civilians in Ukraine by Russian soldiers has left so many of us feeling helpless and even hopeless. Such terrible trauma can trigger old traumas in all of us. I recently watched twin lambs born on a nearby ranch and only one of them was accepted by the ewe, the other left to die. It was a beautiful spring day and I climbed up to the briefly green hills, waiting for a visit from my friend the poet. Sometimes there is nothing to do but write your way back into hope.” (web)

