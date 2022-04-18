“Day 274” by Alexandra Bessette

Alexandra Bessette

DAY 274

Bert is in the kitchen and he is

sitting on the floor mat so his humongous paws

don’t slide across the hardwood and he is

watching me fluff a pot of white rice

with that animal intensity, unblinking

as if to say please or

your leg is the first thing I would eat

in the apocalypse and I think

who’s gonna tell him? I ran out

of dog food this morning and this is the best

I can do, for now, because the stores

are packed with people and all my inhalers

have been empty for a week. He’s watching

my hand on the fork and his head is bobbing

faintly with my movements. I wonder

what it might be like to want a thing

that much, that simply.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

__________

Alexandra Bessette: “When I was in fifth grade, my teacher Mrs. Jarvis set aside six minutes at the beginning of every class for us to write. At the end of our six minutes, we read to each other. On the last day of school I raised my hand and shared the first few paragraphs of a short story. I stopped abruptly and looked up in time to catch the moment before anyone realized I had finished, before their collective intake of breath. I’d like to live in that millisecond forever. That’s why I write. P.S. Bert has been doing great since day 274.” (web)





