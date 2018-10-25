October 25, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2018: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Back of the Beach” by Karen Kraco. “Beer, Buoy, Boat, Board” was written by Devon Balwit for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2018, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Devon Balwit

BEER, BUOY, BOAT, BOARD

Above it all or just apart, you watched

from the edges, a half-smile quirking

your lips, not a smirk exactly,

for you weren’t disdainful, merely

speculative, trying to figure out

what we called pleasure, the dumb

joy of the simple—a can shaken

and bubbling over, the chill of sun cream

down the back. We sensed you there

but stopped inviting you closer.

It’d been years since you’d said yes.

We let you remain our opposite,

like an afterimage on the retina, the sun

spangling the river before lazing beyond.

We sensed you wanted to follow its meander

but didn’t know how. We’d have rested easier

had you disappeared, no longer having to imagine

how we looked to one not joining in.

But you had a role to play before we,

grown resentful, finally splashed you

from the shallows or flicked a half-chewed crust

to send you home. Then we began

the earnest work of reassurance—

our castle, our towel, our girl, our footprints—

briefly clear in sand.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

September 2018, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Karen Kraco: “Reading through these poems reminded me of the individual lenses through which we each view the world. Poets took this in so many different directions, with compelling voices. Picking just one was hard. I think I wound up choosing ‘Beer, Buoy, Boat, Board’ because it captures the otherness and separateness in the scene that led me to make ‘Back of the Beach.’ Although I had race in mind when I took the shot, the poem feels more universal, examining our discomfort in the presence of those who are different from or set apart from us, and our tendency to turn away from that discomfort.”