October 24, 2018

Caleb M.X. Dance

HANDSCAPE

He was teaching his students

the parts of a plow

while reading the Georgics

in Latin: a learned poem for

learning the parts of

a plow, how to raise trees,

ways to summon bees from

the carcass of a cow.

He was teaching his students

in a town wedged in hills still

tended by farmers

and vintners and modern day

wainwrights (H&J Tire Co.).

But he did not know

what a share-beam was,

what lolium is, what drags do.

He knew, however, that

vomis (“plough”) is another form

of vomer (“plow”) and that both

words can mean “penis”

and that labor (“labor”) conquered

all other meanings over thousands

of years to mean now

that we still work with our hands.

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

Tribute to First Publication

Caleb M.X. Dance: “I teach classical literature and languages at Washington and Lee University, and many of my favorite poems are thousands of years old. I often imagine how Roman poets like Ovid and Horace, as they were drafting poems on wax tablets, would have had to rub out old words for their revisions … perhaps as often as I consult my eraser.”