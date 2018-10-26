October 26, 2018

SONNET
Each evening we climb
a slightly higher hill,
look down again
into the city’s basin,
say This is the view.
Yesterday’s was something,
but this … Then,
after looking over
the old landmarks,
we point to the hill
of yesterday, and say
There we were,
and what a view
we had … But this …
—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018
Tribute to First Publication
__________
Kristian Doyle: “I’d like the poetry, if it can, to speak for itself. My being from a resolutely unliterary working-class background, and a city (Liverpool, England) that’s unusually encouraging of verbal facility (its Irishness?), might have something to do with my furtively writing poetry—but then again might not. (I’m certain my background has something to do with my embarrassment when it comes to talking about poetry, though.)”