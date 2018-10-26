October 26, 2018

Kristian Doyle

SONNET

Each evening we climb

a slightly higher hill,

look down again

into the city’s basin,

say This is the view.

Yesterday’s was something,

but this … Then,

after looking over

the old landmarks,

we point to the hill

of yesterday, and say

There we were,

and what a view

we had … But this …

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

Tribute to First Publication

__________

Kristian Doyle: “I’d like the poetry, if it can, to speak for itself. My being from a resolutely unliterary working-class background, and a city (Liverpool, England) that’s unusually encouraging of verbal facility (its Irishness?), might have something to do with my furtively writing poetry—but then again might not. (I’m certain my background has something to do with my embarrassment when it comes to talking about poetry, though.)”