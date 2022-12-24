“At the Office Holiday Party” by Cristin O’Keefe Aptowicz

Cristin O’Keefe Aptowicz

AT THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY

I can now confirm that I am not just fatter

than everyone I work with, but I’m also fatter

than all their spouses. Even the heavily bearded

bear in accounting has a lithe otter-like boyfriend.

When my co-workers brightly introduce me

as “the funny one in the office,” their spouses

give them a look which translates to, Well, duh,

then they both wait for me to say something funny.

A gaggle of models comes shrieking into the bar

to further punctuate why I sometimes hate living

in this city. They glitter, a shiny gang of scissors.

I don’t know how to look like I’m not struggling.

Sometimes on the subway back to Queens,

I can tell who’s staying on past the Lexington stop

because I have bought their shoes before at Payless.

They are shoes that fool absolutely no one.

Everyone wore their special holiday party outfits.

It wasn’t until I arrived at the bar that I realized

my special holiday party outfit was exactly the same

as the outfits worn by the restaurant’s busboys.

While I’m standing in line for the bathroom,

another patron asks if I’m there to clean it.

—from Rattle #32, Winter 2009

Cristin O’Keefe Aptowicz: “I find that if I write honestly about an experience which was really horrible and uncomfortable, it will have the pleasant aftermath of coming out as pretty funny. I love poetry’s ability to show me that my worst experiences are usually much more surreally absurd and humorous than I had ever realized when I was living them.” (web)

