“The Candy-Apple Red-Orange 1949 Ford Hot Rod Custom Cruiser Says Goodbye” by Guinotte Wise

Guinotte Wise

THE CANDY-APPLE RED-ORANGE 1949 FORD HOT ROD CUSTOM CRUISER SAYS GOODBYE

We called it a lead sled

low and slow, but it was

only one of those. It would

do 100 with no exertion.

Chopped and lowered

headers and pipes let you know

it was around, like a summer

storm announces itself

not always unwelcome

painted red-orange like an

aging hussy with too much

rouge, but floor that sucker

and it was young again

ready for the night, the

streets, a show-off drag with

a fancy Ram pickup whose

driver was open-mouthed in

the rearview mirror, or slow

maneuvers around the town

square. A rebuilt ’88 Mercury

under the hood, carbureted.

A kid behind the wheel, a kid

from the fifties who wanted

a do-over, a mulligan, just one

more shot at all of it again.

The blue-dot taillights said

goodbye as it slowed to turn

the corner to old yesterdays.

Good horses, dogs and hot

rod cars are truly missed.

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

__________

Guinotte Wise: “I had a ’49 Ford in high school, primered, lowered, heads, carbs, pipes, etc. Very Rebel Without a Cause. But I did well in English class. And I liked poetry. That was 67 years ago. I never gave up writing and I acquired another ’49 Ford along the way, and it underwent a lot of changes, like me. But it got beautiful. I sold it this year, and as the new owner slowed at the corner, the (illegal) bluedot taillights flickered at me. I went in and wrote this poem.” (web)

