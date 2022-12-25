“The Ukrainian Flag Stares through the Balsam Fir from Larry’s Trees” by Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach

Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach

THE UKRAINIAN FLAG STARES THROUGH THE BALSAM FIR FROM LARRY’S TREES

just take it he said & I doubted

generosity are you sure? still $30 short

I’ve learned nothing is free

in this country his

white mustache curled

to a smile I’m Larry & this

is the south & these are my trees

how easy to claim what soil gives

to own trees & bodies

to give them away to strangers

so my children can hang

the shatterproof ornaments & ask for more

light while in Ukraine

the bulbs won’t spark the heat

won’t radiate the soil will stay

snow-covered & theirs &

in my house strings & strings

of electric rainbow dazzle

trail the evergreen & walls & wind

my children’s small limbs

here in Arkansas it’s barely cold

enough to light a fire

but we can & do with oak

& crabapple we home

its added glow so everything

smells of invited smoke & pine

not invaded smoking sky where

the windows flicker with candlelight

& shellings & tomorrow

I will bake gingerbread & fry

latkes & light the candles

forbidden in my Soviet childhood

tomorrow I will pray

to a god I don’t believe in

for more miracle tomorrow

I will still have been born

from darkness & wick & tonight

when I lift my daughter

to place the silver star on the highest branch

& my American mother—

in-law takes a photo

the only light will be the yellow—

blue horizon of the flag

frozen in the window behind us

—from Poets Respond

December 25, 2022

__________

Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach: “The missiles continue to fall on Ukraine. Millions lose power and heat and even water. It is well below freezing all across the country. On Christmas Eve, when many families in the US and around the world gather around a tree decorated by hundreds of lights, in my birthplace, Ukraine, this day will mark ten months of brutal, full-scale war. It is too easy to grow used to the barrage of terrible news, too easy to forget that during this time of celebration, suffering continues. If you are able, consider contributing to an aid organization that helps those who are in Ukraine and refugees trying to flee. I recommend Ukraine TrustChain, an all volunteer-run nonprofit started by Ukrainian immigrants in the US, they work with local volunteers on the ground, going directly into areas hard to reach by larger international organizations. TrustChain provides urgent food, medical supplies, and transportation to safer regions.” (web)

