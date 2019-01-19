January 19, 2019

Liz N. Clift

AT THE EDGE OF THE HENNESSEY FARM

The Paint nickered, trotted toward us, lowered

its broad soft nose to our dog, and I wondered

why dogs and horses, even parakeets, touch noses,

how we might better love the world and trust

each other if we too touched noses as matter of

exploration, bumped shoulders, allowed

ourselves to hug more, think less.

I thought of the mahout I saw

in a photograph, his elephant exploring his face

with its trunk, and the way dolphins came to explore

my kayak in the Pacific, the way they brushed

alongside, stuck noses in the air to tap

my outstretched palm.

We stood there and after a long moment,

the horse raised its nose to me, extended quivering lips

to the jacket pocket where I stored dog treats. I placed

my palm first on its nose and then rubbed the plane

between its eyes, tried to understand why

we deny each other the culture

of touch, which isn’t about us, but about

being animal, about being a part of this world

instead of apart from this world, why when sirens

ring in the background, I have trouble imagining

a person. I think about how, when you place your hands

on my shoulders, just briefly, I feel whole.

—from Rattle #39, Spring 2013

Tribute to Southern Poets

__________

Liz N. Clift (North Carolina): “I grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, where words were music. But, like many Americans, I grew up believing I hated poetry—that it wasn’t something that I understood, or wanted to understand. It took a friend who loves poetry to teach me how to love it also. I write poems because poetry allows us to make connections that won’t work in any other medium. I want to capture the moments and could-have-been moments that create the stories we tell ourselves.” (web)