January 18, 2019

Max Sessner

AUGUST EVENING

and chlorine scent on my shirt from

the swimming pool the aunts

are there smiling slipping me

small change and what do you

want to be someday they

ask the spirit I say of the

boy who drowned last

year while swimming

his bicycle still stood in winter

in front of the pool oh they sigh

and one scuttles to the bathroom

no one budges until

finally there’s a flush

—translated from the German by Francesca Bell

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

__________

Max Sessner: “Why do I love poems? Every morning, I rode the bus from the village into the city to school. At one station, the old poet boarded. He was fat and looked friendly, a little like Pablo Neruda. He seated himself with the women who were also riding into the city. Unexpectedly, he began to recite his poems. The women laughed. I was impressed. They maybe weren’t especially good poems, but what does that mean? For a moment, the bus was a driving poem, and I sat inside it.” (web)

Francesca Bell: “I discovered Max Sessner’s poems in an Austrian journal called Manuskripte five months ago. Since then, I have translated 39 of them. His poems have a delicious combination of deep melancholy and dark humor, a mixture I am unable to resist, one I return to again and again. I’m proud and grateful to be the first person to translate his beautiful work into English.” (web)