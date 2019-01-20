ABUNDANCE
in memory of Mary Oliver
It’s impossible to be lonely
when you’re zesting an orange.
Scrape the soft rind once
and the whole room
fills with fruit.
Look around: you have
more than enough.
Always have.
You just didn’t notice
until now.
—from Poets Respond
January 20, 2019
__________
Amy Schmidt: “Mary Oliver wrote as one who noticed. Read any of her poems, and you will see that she missed nothing. No detail was too minute to be seen, studied, loved. Through her poems, she has convinced me that we, as poets and as humans, can’t afford to be anything other than wide awake. Facing each day with an unflinching eye, willing to see everything and give thanks. I wrote this poem in her memory.” (web)