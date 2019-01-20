Amy Schmidt

ABUNDANCE

in memory of Mary Oliver

It’s impossible to be lonely

when you’re zesting an orange.

Scrape the soft rind once

and the whole room

fills with fruit.

Look around: you have

more than enough.

Always have.

You just didn’t notice

until now.

—from Poets Respond

January 20, 2019

Amy Schmidt: “Mary Oliver wrote as one who noticed. Read any of her poems, and you will see that she missed nothing. No detail was too minute to be seen, studied, loved. Through her poems, she has convinced me that we, as poets and as humans, can’t afford to be anything other than wide awake. Facing each day with an unflinching eye, willing to see everything and give thanks. I wrote this poem in her memory.” (web)