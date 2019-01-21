January 21, 2019

Max Sessner

IT IS

Sunday and the bells

tolling to services one last

look in the mirror and

the pastor climbs into the pulpit

I want a new car

Father in heaven but something always

goes amiss and so we find

instead in the evening an

injured blackbird in the garden you make

your dress bloody as you

carry it gently into the house it doesn’t

bother you maybe you say

we’ll remember this day years from now

or we’ll dream of it

my dear your hair by the way

is going gray bit by bit and the bird will

likely not survive the night

—translated from the German by Francesca Bell

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

Max Sessner: “Why do I love poems? Every morning, I rode the bus from the village into the city to school. At one station, the old poet boarded. He was fat and looked friendly, a little like Pablo Neruda. He seated himself with the women who were also riding into the city. Unexpectedly, he began to recite his poems. The women laughed. I was impressed. They maybe weren’t especially good poems, but what does that mean? For a moment, the bus was a driving poem, and I sat inside it.” (web) Francesca Bell: “I discovered Max Sessner’s poems in an Austrian journal called Manuskripte five months ago. Since then, I have translated 39 of them. His poems have a delicious combination of deep melancholy and dark humor, a mixture I am unable to resist, one I return to again and again. I’m proud and grateful to be the first person to translate his beautiful work into English.” (web)