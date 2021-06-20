Celia Sorhaindo

AMBERGRIS

some pyrite worms gobbled long ago stayed

lodged in our throats. irritated. we tried

honey. we hacked. we swallowed hard.

it took a stab in the black for us to gob it

all out. look. listen. amber chunks dredged

up from the deepdark. spewed. putrid and

staining pristinebeach pages. smell this glo-

bular mass mess churned inside beastbellies.

though not worth millions, still priceless. and

you, just humming along. minding your own

business. dipping a curious hook in for some

thing glistening in an ocean of words. you can

feed your self and your whole village for some

time, with this one truth nugget you fished out

—from Poets Respond

June 20, 2021

__________





