June 19, 2021

Ana Doina

MR. GUTTENBERG

Herr Doktor, see that pretty nurse over there,

behind the glass wall, absently smiling, watching

monitors measure the strange alchemy of my blood

and my guts? The other day when taking my pulse

she asked where did I get my tattoo, and what

does it mean? Buchenvald didn’t ring a bell in her

cute little head. She asked if I lived or worked there.

I worked there all right, digging-while-dead, pushing

into a dark common grave those lucky enough to have

bitten the dust. “O!” she said “Mr. Guttenberg, with

your name … I didn’t realize …” In ’45 the Ruskies made

the same mistake and took me to Transnistria to help

rebuild Mother Russia.

Look at me! I make a pretty German prisoner, don’t I?

Olive skinned, short like a champagne cork,

with an Einstein hairdo. Luckily, Guenter, the guard

from Buchenvald, was there too, and he didn’t want

to share the new camp with a Jew, and I was sent

home, not that home existed anymore.

Herr Doctor, this is too much of an irony. Years ago

another doctor, in another world tried to kill me

almost the same way you are trying to keep me alive.

Then I lived, patched up a new life, work, wife, kids.

But now? My wife is long gone, the children have

grown, one to be killed by the Communists, one

to run away to America, build a life in a world

I don’t know. I have photo-grandchildren. We don’t

speak the same language, don’t pray the same prayers.

Herr Doctor, stop the needles, take away the mask,

and the tubes dripping chemicals in my veins, there’s

no one left to listen to my jokes, to my fables, no one

to understand where I’ve been, who I am. I have lived

the sorrows of a hundred lives, it is time

I go upstairs to compare notes with Job.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

__________

Ana Doina: “I was born in Romania when the country was under Communist regime. Due to political pressures and social restrictions, I had to leave Romania in 1983, seeking political asylum. I am now an American citizen and live in New Jersey with my family.”

26 SHARES Facebook Twitter Receive Our Daily Poem by Email