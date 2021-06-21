June 21, 2021

Robert Lynn

PRAYER FOR MR. ARMAND PALAKIKO

Not long after dawn on Thanksgiving 2011 at the

Honolulu International Airport

where it is summer pretty much all of the time,

Mr. Armand Palakiko,

a man whose only job it was to do the futile

work of running stray birds away from runways,

arrived to find a snowy owl

perched on a sign on Runway 8L, a white apparition

out of place from the tundra,

an envoy sent from another time or maybe

just lost. And Mr. Armand Palakiko knew all

birds larger than a fist can

bring down an airplane, and so partly for its

own good and mostly for

the airport’s, Mr. Armand Palakiko set about charging

the owl with his white Dodge Ram pickup truck

and bombarding it with

firecrackers and nets and couldn’t help but feel

silly while chasing around

an arctic bird here in the tropics with firecrackers

and nets but feeling silly while scaring the shit,

white shit, out of birds is

so much of the holy work of protecting the

machines of flight and

those of us inside those humming metal wombs,

and there are only so many options, especially

on the morning of

Thanksgiving nestled between the busiest flying

days of the year, and

having never seen one of these creatures before

because this was the first in the whole history

of Hawaii, after having

spent the better part of a shift battling a bird

braver than fireworks

that crossed the Pacific Ocean a thousand—no—

a million miles from home and who stayed by

some magic specifically

just out of reach of all things, all things except

the shotgun loaded with

birdshot, which Mr. Armand Palakiko kept on the seat

of his truck, and what happened next was printed

in the New York Times .

What happened next was that the bird and Mr.

Armand Palakiko sat down

together around a makeshift table in the bed of

the white Dodge Ram pickup truck by the runway

overlooking Pearl Harbor

where we swore we would never again be caught

off guard by a flying visitor

from far away so Mr. Armand Palakiko said aloha, which

can mean hello and goodbye at the same time, and

they shared a meal of

Polynesian rats and pumpkin pie, and then the owl

perched on the shoulder

of Mr. Armand Palakiko and whispered the jokes that his

great granddaddy Palakiko used to tell that Mr. Armand

Palakiko only part way

knew from his father’s garbled misrememberings,

and what happened

next was the giving of thanks for the broken-down

joy of sharing something so remarkable, so straight

out of time, and right

now somewhere up in heaven great granddaddy

Palakiko has the sole job

of keeping god’s runways clear of runaway souls,

but that is not what it said in the New York Times

when it said what

happened next because what happened next

was that he shot it.

The first one ever in the whole state, and he shot it.

—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021

Robert Lynn: “I’m so fond of writing poems as a means of the dearest and most intimate communication with an impossible-to-imagine reader. A stranger, a friend, my future self, my parents hot with embarrassment, or people not yet born but who will one day stumble over letters until they become thoughts.” (web)

