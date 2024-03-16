“A Lover, Rejected, Rejects the Myth That Is Billie Holiday” by Lynne Thompson

Lynne Thompson

A LOVER, REJECTED, REJECTS THE MYTH THAT IS BILLIE HOLIDAY—

knows she was an uncommon arroyo who understood

that blue on the quintile is a withering thing;

knows Billie lived in an upended Vermont and was

not unlike a nova or a seed in a scalawag’s belly;

figures that La Gardenia’s mistake was believing that

autumn in New York would make a satisfactory break

and that junk was the best horse she never saddled.

But I have learned to beware the tonsils of swivelhipped

conquerors whose lanolin cannot absorb

loneliness. I have gotten lost in the politics of

undressed mud and am no longer obliged to lie down

with fat cats. When I am too scared to dream,

I, my own bald-faced tympani, admonish my dismal pen

to publish the music that will alarm my arrogant judges.

—from Rattle #22, Winter 2004

__________

Lynne Thompson: “’A Lover, Rejected’ was the chance to allow language to elope with some of my favorite concepts—sass, skepticism and Billie Holiday, with bon mots like ‘scalawag’ and ‘quintile’ in attendance.” (web)

