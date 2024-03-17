“Kill Them in the Morning” by Tishani Doshi

Tishani Doshi

KILL THEM IN THE MORNING

I’m trying to find where it says,

If your enemy comes to slay you at night,

kill them in the morning. What happens

in the hours of waiting? Do you sing

to one another across the trenches,

stargaze from casements, then set off

to duel at first light? What is it about the sun

rising that’s so self-righteous? The firstness,

the lightness? There’s an allegory somewhere

about a girl holding scissors encircled by soldiers

with guns. Don’t we know that the dragging

from trains takes place after dark, that wars

always happen offstage until they’re not? Summer

is almost upon us, romantic and lonely. I know,

I know, no tightrope-walking allowed between our house

and the neighbour’s. Haven’t you dreamed

of disappearing for a day, then returning

to life, triumphant? Wouldn’t you want

to know who missed you, who rejoiced?

The idea that there are no innocent people.

What colour would you call this hair

under the rubble? My enemy’s enemy

is an Ottoman couch. But we’re here now,

those of us alive, standing on the beach,

facing the rosy dawn—how it slip slaps us

into forgiveness, how we turn the other cheek.

—from Poets Respond

March 17, 2024

Tishani Doshi: “Not sure there are any explanations. How must we be alone, how must we be together?” (web)

