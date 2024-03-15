“Holding Light” by Kristin George Bagdanov

Kristin George Bagdanov

HOLDING LIGHT

My father took me to the shed

Sunday afternoons to fix piecemeal

wood into frames for selling.

He didn’t talk unless

something displeased him,

like when I tripped over the scrap pile

and sent the bag of nails flying.

Then he would open his mouth

and shut his hand. He’d pound me

like a fence post, say he’d fix

that posture if it was the last thing.

On quiet days we worked

in separate ends of the shed,

sanding and squaring as light built

and collapsed around us

until the dark air finally came

inside. Then father would twist his head

until just the corner of his cobalt eye

met mine and bark for the lantern.

And some days he would strike

the match himself, hovering over

wick until he felt flame lick

through fifty years calloused on his palm.

On those days he would turn

his face and mutter at me,

and I would stand beside him

and I would hold the light.

—from Rattle #37, Summer 2012

__________

Kristin George Bagdanov: “Truthfully, the seed for this poem came from a reality home-makeover show on a very boring morning at the gym. A very small seed, rest assured, but once again it reminds me that to write is to be aware, to find reason for pause during even the most ordinary and mundane activities. In addition to making poetry out of banalities, I pride myself in creating catchy jingles, usually while making homemade soup for an ever-increasing quantity of people.” (web)

