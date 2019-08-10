August 10, 2019

McKenzie Renfrew (age 14)

A FOREST OF A HOME

i want to live in a house

filled with plants

i want to bask in the warm sunlight

of an open window

and feel the cool breeze against my cheek

on a summer’s day

i want vines to drape across open doorways

and sunflowers

to greet my guests at the door

i want baby’s breath

to scatter their discarded buds on the floor

sprinkling my home in a little more love

and a little more hard work

and a little more happiness

i want succulents springing up

on every windowsill

i want rainy nights on the porch

talking to the trees

and looking out at the desert

on the horizon

in dreamy nostalgia

and i want the weeping willow like the one

i used to know

to dry its tears for a moment

if just to look at the setting sun

—from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? McKenzie Renfrew: “I write poetry because it serves as an emotional and creative outlet for me. I use it to put my feelings and thoughts into words. I also use it as a form of storytelling. Usually, I experience something, or someone I know does, and I feel the need to pass it on. Another reason is that I don’t want others to feel like they are alone in their struggle. I want them to know that their emotions are justified and are important to recognize (as opposed to bottling them up).”