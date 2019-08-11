August 11, 2019

Elizabeth Coyle

HOW TO TALK ABOUT GUNS IN AMERICA

Don’t.

Talk instead about the sickness,

about the incredible pain

a person must be in to commit such violence.

But don’t talk about the dry heaves

that kept you up for two nights

before your brother’s graduation.

Speak in academic terms. Say words

like misogyny and terrorism and media.

Then you will sound far away

and meaningless and people

won’t have to listen or access

their own pain.

Mention the numbers:

the body count, the helping hands,

the teddy bears left in the morning.

Don’t let statistics bog you down

though. Don’t tell people you haven’t

been to a movie since 2017.

You can’t remember how it ended.

You spent the whole time

watching men arrive late and sit

at the end of your row, every breath

burning its way through stomach acid

at the back of your throat. You had

to clench your knees to your seat

to keep from running.

It’s okay to say that if you were a teenager,

you’d beg your parents to keep you home.

Say it with a touch of nostalgia and

rightly placed horror. But don’t tell people

that you won’t have children in this country

out of fear that you’ll lose them

in a shivering pile on the cafeteria floor

before they’re even old enough

to subtract. Definitely pray.

Because if the only time you talk to god

is when there’s bodies on the floor

of the supermarket or festival or

office building or movie theater or

night club or school or

other people’s church,

then you must be talking to god every day.

You must be thinking about becoming a preacher.

Don’t write this poem instead of sleeping.

Don’t lay on the floor after a shooting, typing

this into your phone. Because you will be interrupted

by a notification that another shooting is in progress.

You will realize that you know too many people

and that one day they will be killed in this same way,

as a passing news story. You will cry.

You will probably be crying when people read this.

More people will probably be dead.

—from Poets Respond

August 11, 2019

Elizabeth Coyle: “I am exhausted.” (web)