“25 Years” by Tony Gloeggler

Tony Gloeggler

25 YEARS

Sometime during Sunday’s phone call

my mom says tomorrow makes

25 years since Daddy died, right?

Her math, perfect this one time.

He was 64, like my grandfather,

she says. I remember his heart

stopped working. My brother John

swears it was the hospital’s fault,

a medication mix-up. I never knew

if I should believe him. I remember

sitting by his bed hoping the nurse

with the endless legs or the one

I sat next to in sixth grade, Ann Zanca,

was on shift so we could talk about kids

I hadn’t seen since I stopped playing

softball and how fucked up they all

turned out to be. I think I thought

my father was dying since I always

try to prepare for the worst, rehearse

how to act. I kept trying to get him

to eat or drink so he wouldn’t die

while I was there. I finished his food

most nights. The roast turkey tasted

best, but threw out anything trying to be

Italian. He hardly talked and I didn’t

know what to say. One night, the nurse

hooked him up to a different machine

and it was my job to make sure he kept

still. I pulled my chair closer, shut

the TV off. When he heard Ann leave,

he opened his eyes, tensed his arms

and his eyeballs darted across

their sockets as if he was telling me

he wanted to run to the window, jump.

I popped forward, grabbed his hand.

His lips made this half smile, saying

something like sorry, but he had to try.

I could tell you a lot of great things

about my dad: working two jobs

he hated, us kids opening every gift

we ever wanted Christmas mornings,

all those twilights getting in a crouch

playing catch with me, how he beat me

in the 100 until he turned 40, the way

my friends thought he was the coolest

neighborhood father, how he took care

of my grandfather and great uncle Dom,

took them in when their Brooklyn house

burned down, always doing what he said

he would, never letting me get away

with anything, pressing me hard until

standing up for myself became natural,

now and then pretending I was almost

as tough as him. I could tell you as many

bad things too. Just not right now, OK?

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

__________

Tony Gloeggler: “I started writing poetry because I was always pretty quiet and no one was really talking about things I was feeling and thinking. Trying to turn my thoughts into a poem helped me understand myself and how I fitted and didn’t fit in the world. That’s still what I’m doing whenever I write. I’ve written a lot of poems about people in my life and no one seems too happy about it. I’ve got a number of poems about my father and nearly all of them have focused on our differences, conflicts. But I’m thinking he might like this one. My mom too. If they ever saw it.”

