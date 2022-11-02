“A Little Flower” by Ting Li

Ting Li

A LITTLE FLOWER

A little flower doesn’t know how beautiful she is

She has no such a concept

A little flower doesn’t even know her own name

Not to mention the meaning

On the side of the road

A little flower never feels lonely

She blooms as if she doesn’t know she will wither

She withers as if she doesn’t know what is wither

She just quietly blooms, blooms

Like a ring that is just the right size

Worn on the knuckle of God

Translated from the Chinese by the author

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

Tribute to Translation

__________

Ting Li: “I’ve translated poems written by myself in Chinese to English. I seek to explore the relationships between human beings and nature; to be precise, the interconnections between a soul and the creation. In this poem, I observe and reflect on spring, Bodhisattva, trees, flowers, and a shoe.”

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter