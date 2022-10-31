“Fibers” by Ashley Caspermeyer

Image: “Take Heart” by Bonnie Riedinger. “Fibers” was written by Ashley Caspermeyer for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2022, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

Ashley Caspermeyer

FIBERS

Mustard.

My silk dress.

My mother’s voice

tickles my memory.

You should have changed.

I’m a crack in the sidewalk

noticed for the wrong reasons

avoided at the cost—

of ruining something beautiful.

Tackle the stain before it sets.

Blot out your mistake before

it seeps into the delicate fabric

of what you’re remembered for.

My fingers tremble at the task.

My cautious smear paints

the blue poppies in pollen,

penetrating their petals,

heavy with the weight

of living.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

September 2022, Editor’s Choice

Comment from the editor, Megan Green: “Both the craft and emotion of Bonnie Riedinger’s painting are delicately reflected in Ashley Caspermeyer’s ‘Fibers.’ As the painting ebbs and flows visually, the structure and music of the poem moves with it. The imagistic contrast of yellow and blue is beautifully suggested in lines like ‘ruining something beautiful’ and ‘petals/heavy.’ While each piece is strong on its own, together they create an elegant, resonant harmony.”

