Rattle is happy to sponsor the annual Whole Life Soaps Haiku Contest, which is part of the Wrightwood Arts & Wine Festival. Entries were taken both online and in person at this year’s festival in May. Created and judged by Whole Life Soaps owner Bill McConnell, the winning poet receives $100, and their haiku is printed on a custom line of soaps later in the year. We’re pleased to announce this year’s winner, but visit Whole Life Soaps online to read the top 20 entries and more of the judge’s comments.
—2023 Soap Haiku Contest Winner
__________
Bill McConnell (on his choice): “The idea of having a haiku published on a bar of soap is a unique and appealing element that attracts writers of all skill levels. I believe that the notion of seeing one’s writing wash off the body and down the drain is a conceit that very few people will experience over time, but that writers, nonetheless, strive for. It’s good, clean fun. This year’s theme presented a question: how does nature reflect aging and the cycle of life?”