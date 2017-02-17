February 17, 2017

Liv Lansdale

ON DOMESTIC ECOSYSTEMS

This jar

of yours has

people inside.

I feed them

jam. I lick

the knife.

Let’s fold

a map

of the sea

into thirds

and bury it

out back.

Nights

like these

the moon

is a round

fact like

a seed or

a lid or

the mark

on your

skin my

mouth will

leave behind.

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

[download audio]

__________

Liv Lansdale: “Last year I met a poet at AWP, and months later ran into her again under very different circumstances. I’d introduced myself solely as an editor; when she found out I wrote as well, she asked me to write her a poem. Something about anticipating a specific reader—particularly a semi-stranger—gave rise to this one. I doubt I could replicate the circumstances. If I do, I’ll be the woman asking a stranger to write her a poem.” (website)