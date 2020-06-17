June 17, 2020

Alison Hazle

YOUNG DYKE

No one calls me that

anymore. But that long Y,

it licks the space. I long

for that Y in my name.

Am I still young?

These other dykes

are young, wet

from their clamshell

wombs. I am dry

having smoked and smoked

and not slept and been not

well for quite a while.

But I am a dyke,

I think. This was my surname

for years. I wore it

like some fucking

Birkenstocks. Art school dykes

would run their palms

along my unshaven legs

and feed me pitted cherries.

Still sometimes I ran

from this title. I have worn

sweet perfumes, let my nails

grow, spit on Amy Lowell’s grave.

From between my legs,

Missie said I was no dyke.

Why did I bring venison

and not a bowl of hummus?

So I asked her,

don’t I look like one

from this angle? I have rested

my head on the laps

of men, sure, but I am

fuzzy and mad and mad

about Hacker.

If Eileen Myles had a cock,

it would be sucked red

by all the New York dykes.

I am not above this.

We, dykes, are a delicate

species, only able

to communicate

through erasures

of Sappho poems,

the soft exchange

of shirts, the moving

of shame from one

body to another.

—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020

__________

Alison Hazle: “As a survivor of art school, I often find myself turning to the odd and the absurd when writing a poem. This is, of course, when I am not trying in vain to write something new about grief. I am pursing a degree in English, currently living in Baltimore with my beloved python, Ted.”