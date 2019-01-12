January 12, 2019

*
When you’re afraid
You’re afraid
Of something.
When you dread,
It’s Nothing
That you dread
(so the philosopher
said).
Nothing
Can be
Terrifying.
But don’t get
Confused: a blank
Page in the Book
Isn’t Nothing.
It’s something
Waiting to happen,
It’s the beloved
Holding her breath,
Hoping you’ll write or call.
—from Rattle #24, Winter 2005
__________
Gregory Orr: “I apologize if these words seem really simple or simplistic, but to me when you read a poem that really, really moves you, you get both hope and courage from it. You really do. I know these words are hard to work with, because they sound naive. But they’re not naive, they’re fundamental. I think when I read a poem that deeply moves me, that feels beautiful and moving, I feel as though I’ve been given more courage to live.” (web)