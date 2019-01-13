THINK. WAIT. FAST.
If you
are hungry,
just take a walk
in the park.
You may
catch a waft
of someone
else’s barbecue,
but don’t
be tempted
to beg.
Instead,
find a tree,
preferably,
a Bodhi.
Sit in its shade,
and just think
some more.
This will
occupy you
while you wait,
but wait
without
anticipation.
Stay there
thinking
and fasting.
Desire nothing.
Endure
this triathlon
of emptiness.
Something,
eventually,
will change.
—from Poets Respond
January 13, 2019
__________
Ed Wade: “I read ‘How to Read Billy Collins’ by Jeff Worley on Rattle’s website a few weeks back, and I wanted to write a ‘how to’ poem as well. When I read about how the Coast Guard told its workers to deal with being furloughed by ‘having a garage sale or ‘dog walking,’ I saw my chance. Cynically, I thought that they should have just referred them to Herman Hesse’s Siddhartha, instructing the Coast Guard workers to pay attention to the section where Siddhartha claims to be able to do all things because he can think, wait, and fast.” (web)