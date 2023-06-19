“When You Say You’re from New York City,” by Lana Hechtman Ayers

Lana Hechtman Ayers

WHEN YOU SAY YOU’RE FROM NEW YORK CITY,

the entire borough of Queens doesn’t count,

especially our sinkhole spot in the borough,

no yellow cab traffic honks, or women

striding through streets in high-heeled pumps,

only roaring from Idlewild airfield

practically at our backdoor.

Rows of identical boxes built over swamps,

low-slung shops with parking lots

the size of half a Manhattan block,

and the oxymoronic elevated subway

hurdling by, screeching brakes.

Mother was the stay-at-home kind

who’d rather be anywhere else—

especially singing on the radio

or starring in some potboiler

like the black & white movie-star-

autographed photos framed on the walls,

like relations we’d be the black sheep for.

5 AM every weekday Daddy disappeared

wearing army green coveralls, his nickname

Mac machine-stitched into the bib center pocket.

He returned home twelve hours later, knuckles

calloused, smile askew, his eyes puddles

reflecting overcast sky.

I had a big brother with hands like those giant

junkyard claws—took, crushed, didn’t matter

whose or what.

My tennis shoes too tight, big toe poking out

like an earthworm rain-smothered

out of his dirt home.

Daddy’s paycheck had as much stretch

as a number two pencil, so we accepted food

from the church pantry, shame of walking

ten blocks home with charity sacks

filed with unnatural orange cheese the size

of a car battery, cans of green beans slimy

as the slugs that infested the shrubbery

outside our brick-front asbestos-sided

ranch house always a mortgage payment behind.

Saturdays, Daddy mowed the three grass blades

jutting out from the rowdy dandelions that stood in

for lawn while Mother escaped to some beauty

shop for half the day,

came back with a teased high dome of hair

no robin would ever make his home.

Once in a while on a generous Sunday,

there was Micky Dees

for supper, one large order of fries split

between the four of us.

Rainy weekend nights drove us each to our own

shadowy, spiderwebbed corners of the house.

Mine, sitting atop moldering mismatched shoes

in the damp hall closet, the scent of moth balls

a kind of anesthetic.

But if the weather held, we torched marshmallows,

no matter the season,

in a rusted-out charcoal grill out behind the house

in its gravel pit of a backyard,

swatting flies or mosquitoes or whatever

was biting at us, as something always was,

such was our glamorous New York City life.

—from Rattle #80, Summer 2023

__________

Lana Hechtman Ayers: “Poetry reached out to me at a young age, across time, distance, culture, gender, and religion, and showed me I wasn’t alone in my despair, that even the darkest moments could be survived. Poetry made meaning of the light of metaphor.” (web)

