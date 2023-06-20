“I-95 Corridor” by Erin Murphy

Erin Murphy

I-95 CORRIDOR

1.

This is where I was cited

for reckless driving

and my uncle quipped

95 is the route number,

not the speed limit.

2.

This is where I stopped

with an ex-boyfriend

on the last stretch from Miami

and a motel clerk asked

if we wanted the all night

or hourly rate.

3.

This is where my grad school

U-Haul broke down and I

waited for the wrecker

with a Swiss Army knife

flexed against my bare thigh.

4.

This is where I learned

all the lyrics to Dylan’s

“Subterranean Homesick Blues,”

rewinding the cassette

till it snapped in the deck.

5.

This is where I interviewed

for an adjunct teaching gig

that would cost me more

in tolls and gas than I’d earn.

6.

This is where thieves

took my Plymouth Breeze

on a joyride then dumped it

on the shoulder, my just-cashed

paycheck still in the console.

7.

This is where my husband

missed an exit for the symphony

and grazed a concrete pillar

beneath an underpass.

8.

This is where I ordered

my daughter vanilla ice cream

with extra maraschino cherries

after she lay corpse-still

for her first echocardiogram.

9.

This is where a tanker truck

caught fire, melting the highway’s

steel beams until an entire span

collapsed like a ruptured aorta.

10.

Corridor:

a long,

narrow

passage

between

rooms

or land.

Or time.

11.

They are still sifting through

the truck driver’s remains.

12.

I can never remember

if it’s steel oneself

or steal oneself. Am I

supposed to harden my feelings

or shove them under

my shirt like a shoplifter?

13.

In the show I’m watching,

one corridor leads

to another, rough cut

after rough cut of white walls

in a workplace maze.

14.

The day of the symphony,

we abandoned our SUV

on the off-ramp and ran

four blocks to the concert hall,

plunking into plush seats

just in time for da da da dum.

15.

Commute, hospital, concert,

wedding, commute, bar mitzvah,

commute, funeral, commute.

16.

Lately I need to sit

closer to the throat

of a bass trombone

or purring cat to feel

a stirring in my pulse.

17.

My uncle is gone now,

a stroke two days

before Christmas.

18.

For years I replayed

that last conversation

in my ex’s red Jetta,

his hands trying to bend

the steering wheel,

his eyes swollen.

19.

What’s the difference

between carefree

and careless?

20.

I’m not sure

I want to know.

21.

So many bodies

and bodies in motion.

22.

I can’t steal myself.

I’m already stolen.

—from Poets Respond

June 20, 2023

__________

Erin Murphy: “I grew up near I-95, a major artery of the East Coast. Until last week’s tanker crash and collapse, I hadn’t given much thought to how many of my memories are tied to 95.” (web)

