October 14, 2017

WHEN I WAS YOUNG
When I was young I was a brook
I bubbled over everything
then became a fox and
ran the endless run.
I became invincible
then a blue jay,
a flower, rose to be exact
now am a wild goose
I flap my wings as softly
as the fog
I wonder
if I will become a shooting star
and have tea with him.
I wanted to talk with trees
and I became a deer.
Once when I was a giant I cried the tear
of loneliness and made the ocean.
I was Abraham Lincoln and gave
The Gettysburg Address.
I got bored and found lightning
was electricity. Benjamin Franklin
took all the credit.
I was Shakespeare’s inspiration
Picasso’s subject
the sky’s reflection in the water,
when I was young …
—from Rattle #9, Summer 1998
Tribute to Children