Dion O’Reilly

EVERYTHING THAT’S OLD

Jets are the new motor homes

chemtrails are the new clouds

the unknown dead on an island

are the calm before a storm

robots are the new immigrants

Roundup is the new hoe

Colbert is the new Cronkite

smoke is the new sky

drought is the new summer

cars are heart disease

dust is lawn

downtown is the new homeless

Amazon is the new mall

retired is the new nomad

needles are the new rusty nail

plastic is the new lead

viral is the new headline

posting is the new protest

the horizon of the western ocean

is the new ghost of Godzilla

the Cold War is the new Cold War

fire heading down a suburban street

is wind

anxiety is the new air

the Earth’s crust is the weak eggshell

of a songbird.

—from Poets Respond

October 15, 2017

Dion O’Reilly: “There has been much in the news to cause anxiety this week: Trump’s assertion that his meeting with generals was the calm before a storm, the fires raging just a few hundred miles away from me in Sonoma and Mendocino County. Every alarming piece of news is part of a broader picture of a sea change– the eerie feeling we are being forced into a new and deadly normal.” (website)