April 12, 2020

Alexandra Umlas

WHAT YOU’VE DONE

That night, the clouds roll in,

as if on a whim, just at the moment

you decide to take the dog you rescued

outside to pee—and you’ve discovered

how the dog is scared of the rain,

the wind shattering the stillness

of the trees, how the dog won’t move,

not even an inch, but stands solidly,

his four legs statued to the porch.

So you carry the dog, who is

too big to be a lapdog, but small enough

to awkwardly hold, down to the corner

where the bushes are on which all

the other dogs have peed, the corner

where there’s a fire hydrant, the ultimate

dog-peeing place, and you set him down.

His name is Joey Ramone, because

your husband loves music and you already

had a cat named Beatles, like the band,

not the bug, and you and Joey Ramone

are there, on the corner of Vista del Sol

with the rain pelting you both,

and you say a prayer to the pee-gods

that the dog will find bravery

enough so you can sleep until the morning

without worrying, and you remember

your children when they were very young,

how much they needed at four

in the morning, and you remember

how your grandmother could never

get comfortable at night.

It’s late, an hour that makes the mind

panic about getting up, and the dog is also

panicked because of the rain, the rain,

that’s still shooting into your eyes,

and no amount of his furious shaking

can shake off the falling rain, and so

he runs all the way home, pulling you

behind him through the darkness, past

the masked raccoon hiding in the tree,

and you remember the man

who made the joke about who

was walking who, and you feel

as ridiculous as you look, but as if

that isn’t ridiculous enough,

when you get home you remember

the pee pads you picked up at Petco

because you didn’t know what to get—

and better to be safe than sorry.

You dig through the cupboard

to find one, set it in the garage, pull

the dog there, where it isn’t raining,

and you listen to the resolve of the rain

on the garage roof and pray (again) the dog

will just pee, and you remember something

about ammonia and decide if you spray

Windex, the dog might pee on it,

and you find the bright blue bottle, spritz

a bit on the pad, and as Joey Ramone

walks by the pad (again), you think

about My Big Fat Greek Wedding,

how Windex cures all.

The the dog sniffs curiously and still

nothing, so you think how the dog

usually pees where other dogs pee,

(except when it’s raining) and you have

no other dogs, being a one-dog household,

and you were talked into this dog

by your kids, because you are a cat person,

but your husband says something to you

one day, he says, I don’t want to live

my whole life and not know what it’s like

to have a dog, even though

he is also a cat person, and so you go

to Wags, the shelter in Westminster,

and there is Joey Ramone,

and all of a sudden he is in your car,

and you are buying pee pads

and a fifty-dollar dog bed.

Your husband loves to tell people

that the best thing about getting a dog

is not having to hear your kids ask

for a dog anymore. And it is

for all these reasons that right then

and there you pull down your sweatpants,

still damp from the rain, and you squat

and pee, just a little, just to see

if you can get the dog to go, and still

he doesn’t go, but looks at you like he

can’t believe what you’ve resorted to,

and you both go to bed,

and it’s still raining, and now

every time it rains you are reminded

of what you’ve done.

—from Poets Respond

April 12, 2020

__________

Alexandra Umlas: “Over the past few weeks, we have all found ourselves doing things we would have never imagined doing before. Also, it’s been raining a lot in Southern California this week. When I read this poem to my kids, they told me they liked it, but that I probably should’t send it anywhere. Ha!”