“What We Were Told” by Simone Muench

Simone Muench

WHAT WE WERE TOLD

the beautiful woman in front of you

is not your wife

though you’d like her to be.

You woo her with bouquets

from the garden every day.

She insists on a list and to your astonishment

the names fly out of your mouth

with the speed of hummingbird wings:

agastache, scarlet gila, cosmos.

You’re an architect

of petals. You tell her you’ll twist wisteria,

the scented limbs of cherry trees

into a home. You assemble a gazebo

of leaves for her to wait

while you erect your castle of flowers. Of course,

you will fail. You were never told every fairy tale

is tinged with soot. Look back

over your shoulder

already the woman is dismantling

your carefully constructed hut, the flowers

in your hand have wilted, the castle’s caving in.

A few startled birds flutter in the air,

your voice calling after her.

That’s all that’s left

and nothing else.

—from Rattle #14, Winter 2000

__________

Simone Muench: “I am a Southern Baptist atheist from Shreveport, Louisiana, currently obsessed with pool, musicians, and religious myth.” (web)

