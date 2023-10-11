“What to Say to Those Who Think You’re a Fool for Choosing Poetry” by Joseph Fasano

Joseph Fasano

WHAT TO SAY TO THOSE WHO THINK YOU’RE A FOOL FOR CHOOSING POETRY

Tell them yes.

Tell them poetry is what chose you.

Tell them

you had a night, once,

just as they did,

when you knelt alone on the cold tiles

and asked the night

to give you a reason for being.

Tell them the answer was your life.

Tell them we are nothing, nothing

without passion,

the wild dark flock

that fills our rooms with joy.

Tell them

you will give the rest of your blazing days

to try to give another life

that moment,

that moment when you opened

to the coldness

and found that the music of your ruin

was too beautiful to ever be destroyed.

Prompt: “A young reader’s email that read, in part, ‘What should I say to those who say I’m being foolish for choosing a life of poetry?’”

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

Tribute to Prompt Poems

Joseph Fasano (from the conversation): “My journey toward poetry was really a journey toward giving in to it. I always scribbled, I always read, and I was sort of saying, ‘You know what, maybe these great questions and these great mysteries are things that I want to explore within the human heart, within the human mind.’ That’s an abridged way of putting it, but it’s been a journey into language and into the human heart as the biggest mystery of all.” (web)

