January 8, 2022

Damien Echols

UNCLE CHARLIE

My best friend’s uncle

used to tell us stories

about life in Vietnam.

He smoked hand-rolled cigarettes

that turned his fingers yellow

and sipped whiskey straight from the bottle

as he explained how they’d used chocolate bars

to lure the children to landmines.

He chuckled while describing

the way the “gooks” exploded,

but told us we were too young

to hear about the whorehouses

he’d visit on his days off.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

Damien Echols: “I’ve always considered myself more of a taker of divine dictation than a writer. Poems are the ghosts that follow me back from visits to my sacred places, and I commit them to paper in order to get them out of my head.” (web)

