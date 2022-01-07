January 7, 2022

Alison Townsend

BURRITOS IN WISCONSIN

After my brother divorced, he came every summer

to my house in Wisconsin with his kids, making

the long journey from San Francisco to Madison

as if he were coming home, the week with us respite

in his fractured world. I’d meet them at the foot

of the escalator for Arrivals—tall blond man

and his two little kids, Gabe with his tight curls

and green eyes, Fiona in ringlets and a pink polka

dot dress, a stuffed toy called “Picture Pig” clutched

beneath her arm, the family photo encased in plastic

on its plush flank a perfect quartet of loss.

The kids ran into my arms before I hugged

my brother, his blue Oxford-cloth shirt perfectly

pressed, as if he’d bought it just for the trip. I’d looked

for signs his kidney disease was worse—his face

drawn, hairline receding, the skin on his hands

and arms onion paper thin after decades on steroids.

When we hugged, a little shy at first, I felt Peter

relax, his gruff guard coming down. All week

we did summer things—swimming for hours,

catching fireflies at dusk, visiting caves and steam

trains and farms where the kids fed baby goats bottle

after bottle of milk as if there were no end to plenty.

All week, my brother, who’d caught Epstein-Barr

from a patient and couldn’t recover, slept until noon.

And all week, I cooked, especially my burritos,

with their creamy spinach filling, yellow rice,

and a crisp salad his favorite. “This is so good,”

he’d say. “This is the best food I’ve ever had.”

I thought of his words after he died, as I searched

his house, looking for papers I needed to manage

his affairs. A stray page from his disability claim

application documented fears he’d be unable to care

for his children—true at the end, though they

were older by then—he barely able to rise

from the living room bed, the house stinking

of garbage and piss, loneliness thick as dust,

despair I can’t forget, no matter how hard I try

to shake it off. I want to remember us the way

we were those summers, late sunlight warming

our faces, the picnic table covered with the red

and white checked cloth, vases of cone flowers

and Queen Anne’s lace picked by the kids, first

stars just coming out, the yard filled with fireflies.

And my brother, eating one burrito after another,

filled for a moment with everything he needed.

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Alison Townsend: “‘Burritos in Wisconsin, is part of a series of poems I’m writing about my late brother, who died of kidney failure at age sixty-four in 2019. A doctor himself, he was a model of grace and courage, and had one of the longest lasting kidney transplants in the world. The poem arose from various memories (especially about cooking) of the times he visited me in Wisconsin. Siblings can, I think, become homes for one another in adulthood. The poem articulates my hope that I was that for him, while bearing witness to the difficulty and loneliness of his passing. Grief crystallizes things. This is one of the few poems I’ve ever written that came nearly whole, as if dictated.”

