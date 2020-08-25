Maisie Williams

TWO DOVES

Part of grass

like hair swept back

Moon stone sweat

of dew beading on the

sidewalk we walked together,

hand in hand, two palms

with no air between them,

two doves with nowhere to fly

Now, what is lost beads in the air between us

like fog, like rain, and what is lost whispers

through the grass, like storm, like wind

But there is no wind

and the birds above us, flying in formation,

look so close together from down here:

stitches in fabric of air or an ellipse on an

ellipse, on an ellipse, two lips closing in on

each other, two double doors swinging in

But I’m sure they are actually

far apart, so far apart maybe they don’t

even know they are together,

I’m sure it is that far apart,

actually,

I’m sure it is insurmountable

—from Poets Respond

August 25, 2020

__________

Maisie Williams: “As I move back on campus for university, I think about how insurmountable all these new challenges feel, and how much is lost in the distance between us.”



