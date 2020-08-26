August 26, 2020

Donna Henderson

POSTCARD FROM KAILUA-KONA

Dears,

Our friends here live in a made oasis at the ocean

edge of a 200-year-old lava flow. The lava’s crunchy

& bunched in swells. Some tough Kiawe trees (their

feathery leaves, their long, hard thorns) poke up from

some undersoil—that’s all. We ate in a beachside bar

near sea turtles napping on stones, while a pink,

rabbit-shaped cloud swallowed the setting sun.

Earlier, that massage! It ended with a “pule,” and I

tell you God was in prayer, here where God is still

completely absorbed in creation, busy staying

ahead of us.





Photo by Paulius Dragunas via Unsplash.com (CC–0)

—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020

Tribute to Postcard Poems

__________

Donna Henderson: “I love the formal constraint that the space of a postcard provides, for the pressure it puts on language to vividly evoke an experience or impression with the barest of details. In this poem, the insight of the last line arrived in the moment of writing it, as though the pressure of the form itself had squeezed it out from underground.” (web)