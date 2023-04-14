“Today My Father Should Be at The Score” by Joanne McCarthy

Joanne McCarthy

TODAY MY FATHER SHOULD BE AT THE SCORE

marking out the route,

pulling out road signs from the back of the car—

road bowling in progress —

a high viz jacket thrown about him

to keep the Ból Chumann crowd quiet.

He should be meeting the lads, his mates arriving

over the brow after milking the cows, walking the dogs,

doing a stint at the back wall of the church for Mass.

He should be handing over cash, or totting the running tab,

giving 20 to Tim, Joe, or Jimmy

and placing their communal bet, backing their player.

He should be tearing fresh grass from the ditch

and shouting back at the crowd to stay in out of the way.

He should be watching someone he’s known all his life

take an exuberant run,

a mighty lift into the air,

arm rotating,

swinging the solid iron ball in their fist,

circulating this living heat.

He should be watching this ball, this bowl

bullet through the air.

He should be eyeing the drop,

the land on the tar road

and be arriving at the drop spot to mark it

with a fistful of freshly ripped grass

and he should be calling, calling on

for the next player to come up

to the starting spot

and not be holding the whole bloody show up.

He should be watching the sparring pair

throw their bowls in sequential turns

eyeing their run, loft, flight of the ball

and the land,

the flint chink spark of metal on tar road.

He should be critiquing throws

with a gut full of intuition,

decades of living the run, launch, fly,

ball landing,

the soft roll to the edge of the ditch

or deep crash within the briars of the ditch.

He should be at the finish line shouting for the winner.

He should be shaking hands,

banging backs,

pocketing his share of the winnings.

He should be on the high stool in Cookies,

a creamy head settling on his pint of Guinness

and the retelling of it all

just beginning.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

Tribute to Irish Poets

__________

Joanne McCarthy: “I write bi-lingually, in Irish and English. My English is a Hiberno-English that I inherited from my family in West Cork. I came to poetry through the Irish language first and I continue to read and write in Irish. My engagement in Irish language poetry continues to echo through my work in English.” (web)

