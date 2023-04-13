“Hay Elote” by Michael Jon Khandelwal

Michael Jon Khandelwal

HAY ELOTE

Hay elote, he shouts

outside my window; I have wondered for years

what message he was bringing. Today,

I learned: there is corn.

I remember growing

up, seeing rows of cornstalks,

sampling the first of the harvest,

smothered in butter and salt.

Hay elote, the man sings out;

corn, it seems, exists here, too. Perhaps

I am not far from the eastern sunrise,

not far from corn,

feeding us all, in the communion

of hunger for food. The sun is huge

over a field; stalks bristle

in the wind. This man knows,

brings corn to my house, offers

me my mother’s hands

in a crowded street.

—from Rattle #29, Summer 2008

__________

Michael Jon Khandelwal: “When I lived in Los Angeles, every day, a man would walk by my house shouting—I investigated and found he was selling fresh corn. Something about that touched me, reminded me of my days living in Virginia, days when I would explore the cornfields. I was astonished by this man, and how his words—in a language I didn’t know—sparked my memory so vividly. Of course, I wrote a poem about this man and his corn, as poems, for me, come from the astonishing experience of living.”

