“To the Man I Kissed Sitting on a Sunkist Orange Crate Smoking a Doobie” by Alice Capshaw

Alice Capshaw

TO THE MAN I KISSED SITTING ON A SUNKIST

ORANGE CRATE SMOKING A DOOBIE

is where I buy my groceries—

where an onslaught of folks with a library of high ideals

carry eco-friendly jute bags of peppermint chard, Meyer lemons,

free-range organic eggs produced by happy, healthy hens—

so your old bones jutting from your sleeve

stymied me,

but no, you had human arms just like mine

and wore a blue & gold Warriors t-shirt.

A bauble, a silver dagger hung from each ear;

Your Warriors cap, open for donations, held a Mars bar, a key, a bit of coin.

That Draymond, those triple doubles, he’s dope —

We were similar ages and

you told me you had been a Black Panther.

I told you I was a short order cook, served eggs and grits

to Huey Newton.

Before that I received food stamps, lived in a Quonset hut,

no indoor plumbing—

I was so poor I felt forsaken

I told you.

My gunnysack sentience

intuited there was more to you than smoke and gin—

so bright, your tremendous smile

lit the parking lot, bounced from the faces of shoppers,

united the sides of a wide crevasse in the blacktop.

Before you everything was blue: my dog had just died

of anal cell cancer. Hideous, he’d never even had sex.

Seeing you made me think of when I had been poor.

Back then I thought poor meant inferior.

I wanted you to know

so much

I touched your face with my lips.

Was his face at least clean? my husband asked.

Your close-eyed bay dog, at your side, growled, barked.

