August 19, 2018

Craig van Rooyen

TILL SHE APPEARED AND THE SOUL FELT ITS WORTH

If I could, I’d stop loving

this promiscuous world.

It should be easy to loathe

the trashy lush with her

plastic oceans and brimstone eyes

reminding me I slept with her

one too many times. But I can’t.

I know the sky burns over concrete

rivers, but Aretha died today

and she won’t let me go. She’s

demanding my respect, commanding

me to come back to her, take her to heart.

She’s on every channel, smashing

FOX into CNN, making alphabet soup

from our bitterness. She’s shrugging

a mink stole off her shoulder,

calling down judgment, then

singing us back together

one bent grace note at a time.

For in her chest dwelt

the voice of the Almighty.

For in her throat thunder came

to lie down with laughter. For

her tongue gave shape to the song

of a child born to an unwed girl,

and the blues dwelt among us.

By the rivers of Babylon we sat down

and wept, yet in the Voice

we took refuge. Look to my right

and see trash cans pulled curbside

for pickup. Look to my left and see

the neighbor’s dead lawn.

But look here between my feet,

a dandelion’s perfect afro, pushed up

through buckled concrete. Then I know

it’s true. This world never loved a man

the way she loves me.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Craig van Rooyen: “Since Aretha Franklin’s death on Wednesday, I’ve been watching the news cycle’s struggle to express what this woman meant to the country. Then a line from an old hymn came back to me. The title is adapted from a line in ‘O Holy Night,’ composed by Adolphe Adam and translated into English by John Sullivan Dwight, and the line ‘by the rivers of Babylon we sat down and wept …’ is from Psalm 137:1.”