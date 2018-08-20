August 20, 2018

Benjamín Naka-Hasebe Kingsley

FALL

Barberry bushes have been trampled all day

and some boys along the creek

pretending it is the barbed wire of an Indian prison

lay prone clutching nickel-plated revolvers

imaginary of course. Unlike our Reservations

about choosing the wrong side of this battlefield.

Cowboys gallop red across the stripped horses

of their pink legs embarrassing Indians

into a shirtless whoop of bows and

arrows falling dead BANG BANG

barbs fired from prepubescent lips.

Swimming in the music of a clear October

morning eagles handcuff the sun

bald as our understanding

of war never ending ever was.

—from Rattle #60, Summer 2018

Tribute to Athlete Poets

Benjamín Naka-Hasebe Kingsley: “I am an elite level powerlifter (meaning top 1% of all competitors in the United States). Powerlifting consists of the bench press, squat, and deadlift. I love this sport because it’s you against yourself. Your opponent is an inanimate piece of metal, just as the poet’s opponent is perhaps—forgive the cliché—either the blank page or themselves, and certainly not other poets: both forge a strong community of fellowship around their craft.” (web)