November 13, 2018

Saginaw Grant

THOUGHTS OF ELDERS

One early spring evening I walked around an old dance ground, the air smelled of freshly fallen rains.

I could see why this place was chosen for an encampment, the beauty of twilight was breathtaking.

As I sat on a long surrounding the dance area, my imagination or something, was happening around me. I began to hear voices speaking my native tongue. The soft sound of a drum heat was becoming clear.

I could now hear horses and shouts of greetings, children were running about and playing. The smell of smoke and cooking became very strong, the beat of the drum began to get louder.

The camp crier began calling names to come to the dance area. One of the names called was of my great grandpa. I stood up looking around wanting to see him.

Singing began with the beating of the drum.

The singing and beating of the drum was getting louder. I could see dancers very proudly dancing. The drum and singing filled me with strength and joy. I wanted to dancer to express my feelings to my creator.

This night I did dance with my grandmas and grandpas, I felt the some joy and feelings of many generations of my people. I know the drum is truly the heart of my people.

As long as the drum beats there will always be my people.

Suddenly I was standing all alone in the darkness. Still the smell of smoke and cooking was strong.

I could still sense the movement of people about me. As I left the dance ground I turned and raised my arm in farewell,

I thank you … I truly enjoyed myself.

—from Rattle #14, Winter 2000

Tribute to Native American Poets

Saginaw Grant: “I am Hereditary Chief of the Sac and Fox Nation. In addition to appearing in numerous motion picture and television productions, I am an author and lecturer and have traveled extensively, sharing traditional Native American concepts.” (web)