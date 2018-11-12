November 12, 2018

Daniel Valdez

LESLIE DOESN’T BELIEVE IN LOVE

Leslie takes her liquor straight

and her cocaine as pure as it can come.

She takes her men however she pleases,

but never keeps one around for long.

Maybe in some other time

or some other place

she could have learned peace—

but her head is full of gnats

now, so she doesn’t think much.

I tell her I love her

and she tells me the same.

But she calls me too hopeful,

too optimistic.

I say she’s too macabre,

too nihilistic.

She prefers, “realistic.”

I say, “If that’s reality,

then you can count me out.”

She says, “Life is pain.”

I say, “Your meaninglessness is

too easy, it takes a brave soul

to want to suffer the realness,

not your fabrication.”

I am called a fool

and left in a parking lot

at 2 a.m.

staring into an unlit void of

nothingness.

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

Tribute to First Publication

__________

Daniel Valdez: “I write poetry because it contains beauty, honesty, and reality. Poems don’t always have to be true or emotional, but I believe they do have to capture a certain aspect of the human experience. Some poems can be meaningless and absurd, but even then they contain certain realities. Poetry is free and can be freeing, it is vast and encapsulates various concepts. I write poetry for its freedom and its transparency.”