December 7, 2020

Grant Clauser

THOROUGHBRED

When the horse bucked and threw

my daughter over its shoulders,

her shoulders hitting the ground

then a roll before the thoroughbred

trotted off to the sidewall—I missed it

because I was thinking about stars,

considering how small one life

is compared to the time it takes

light around the Horsehead Nebula

to reach the barn roof on Haycock Road.

My daughter rolled onto her knees

and stood up, brushed sawdust

off her pink riding pants then climbed back

onto the big mare and kicked

it into the ring again. She was eight

and just starting cello lessons, her music

like the sounds geese make

when they land in a field at night.

The instrument taller than her.

God how hard the heart works

to pump blood through a body,

how much a body wants to leap

like a string held taught against a horsehair bow.

We are always on the edge of falling

or flying, and the difference

is either luck, desire or muscle memory.

The next time she brought the horse

around to jump they cleared

the rail and kept going, she patting

the animal like a friend. I loved

her more than I could bear.

When light travels across the universe

to reach our little world there’s nothing,

not even gravity, along its path

to stop it. The heart works harder,

even a small one, pumping limbs

into a trot, guiding a half ton

of muscle over a wall. I won’t

argue that life isn’t work, but I believe

all things right themselves eventually.

Don’t listen to what anyone says. This,

trust me, this is the world we deserve.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

__________

Grant Clauser: “When our daughters were small and we could barely afford it, my wife and I signed the kids up for horse riding lessons. I couldn’t imagine two little girls more excited to hang around flies and manure. This poem is for Buster.” (web)