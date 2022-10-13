“Things My Son Should Know After I’ve Died” by Brian Trimboli

Brian Trimboli

THINGS MY SON SHOULD KNOW AFTER I’VE DIED

I was young once. I dug holes

near a canal and almost drowned.

I filled notebooks with words

as carefully as a hunter loads his shotgun.

I had a father also, and I came second to an addiction.

I spent a summer swallowing seeds

and nothing ever grew in my stomach.

Every woman I kissed,

I kissed as if I loved her.

My left and right hands were rivals.

After I hit puberty, I was kicked out of my parents’ house

at least twice a year. No matter when you receive this

there was music playing now.

Your grandfather isn’t

my father. I chose to do something with my life

that I knew I could fail at.

I spent my whole life walking

and hid such colorful wings.

—from Rattle #29, Summer 2008

__________

Brian Trimboli: “There is a lot of untapped emotion in poetry, and the entire spectrum of it is sitting there like a spring as it gains potential energy. Help me to find the trigger.”

370 SHARES Facebook Twitter