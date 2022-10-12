“Sparrow” by Michael Mark

Michael Mark

SPARROW

What did you eat today, Mom?

She says tuna.

The correct answer is crust from a lemon

pound cake she shredded with her chewed fingers

then puzzled together.

Is it night or day, Mom?

The window shades are pulled. People look

in, she thinks. Sometimes she peeks

from a corner to tell me. Not today.

How old are you, Mom?

What’s this color?

I steady her on the bathroom scale.

What do you think you weigh, Mom?

Like a bird, she answers.

79 pounds.

I tuck her clothes but there’s nothing

to hold onto. She cries the belt is breaking her;

she sticks herself undoing the safety pins.

What’s smaller than extra small?

This question’s meant for me.

Like a bird, she answers.

—from Visiting Her in Queens Is More Enlightening than a Month in a Monastery in Tibet

2022 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

Michael Mark: “I think of this collection as a family photo album. As my mother’s dementia progresses, each poem is at once a snapshot, a foreshadowing and a memory. And like memories, each is revealing, accurate, and blurry.​” (web)

